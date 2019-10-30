Thank you to all the citizens who filed to run for Ward 7 City Council representative. A successful city councilor will need to devote many hours to attending meetings and preparing for them by researching and reading outside of meetings. An ideal councilor will need to listen with an open mind to multiple facets and opposing views for each issue and be able to communicate with a wide range of constituents which they serve. A city councilor needs strong skills in both analysis and communication and should be able to build consensus within the City Council.
Paul Shaffer is an excellent candidate for Corvallis City Council who meets all these criteria, and more. Recently retired from the state of Oregon, Paul has worked as a technical and policy analyst at the Oregon Department of Energy. He served as a trustee on the Hanford Natural Resource Council. He has resided in Corvallis for over 30 years and raised two children here. He served as a youth soccer referee and as a high school robotics coach. Paul loves Corvallis and wants to preserve the best parts of our city, while steering us into the future. Paul has substantial experience dealing with complex and contentious issues while building consensus among diverse interest groups. His skills will be a wonderful addition to the Corvallis City Council.
I encourage everyone to vote in the November 2019 election, and I hope Ward 7 residents will join me in voting for Paul Shaffer for Ward 7 City Council representative!
Lisa Corrigan
Corvallis (Oct. 22)