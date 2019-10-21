Long before moving to Corvallis, I had the opportunity to work as both an EMT and dispatcher for a rural community in Oregon — a place that also had an under-resourced emergency communication system like Benton County. I know firsthand how hard it is to find addresses, especially in rural areas. Too many times I had to juggle multiple calls because there simply was not another person to pick up the phone. Our current 911 dispatchers are struggling under similar constraints and it is high time that we move Benton County emergency communications into the 21st century!
A "yes" vote for Measure 2-124 will provide dispatchers critical technology that will allow them to determine the location of calls from mobile phones. A dispatcher cannot roll responders until they know where to send them. When seconds count, accurate location information is crucial.
A "yes" vote for Measure 2-124 will provide stable funding for adequate staffing to answer and dispatch calls for the whole county. This will result in quicker response times for emergency responders, improved prearrival instructions, and saved lives.
A "yes" vote for Measure 2-124 will replace the current and antiquated intergovernmental agreement with a stable taxing district that will serve all residents in Benton County.
On Nov. 5, please join me in voting "yes!" for Measure 2-124 to provide our emergency communicators and responders the resources they need to keep us healthy and safe.
Vincent Adams
Corvallis (Oct. 10)