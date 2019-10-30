Some further thoughts on Measure 2-124:
I assume (and this is an assumption) that, as a general rule, the 911 operator stays on the line with the caller until the responders arrive, after which they take over and the call is ended. As pointed out in an earlier letter, on average, an operator fields one call every 44 minutes. It is inconceivable that average response time could even approach 44 minutes, so I just can't see how the dispatch delay on 30% of calls could be a function of all operators being on another call.
Of the 30%, how many are delayed because the call originated from a cellphone and it takes time to determine location? The new equipment is supposed to deal with that, but purchasing it is a one-time thing. We don't need to pay for it year after year after ...
The current number of 911 calls (48,000 plus) pretty much represents one per year from every adult in Benton County. Clearly, not all of these are actual emergencies. Would it not be more efficient and cost effective to educate the public to program the regular numbers foe the police and fire departments into their phones and call those when the proverbial cat is stuck in a tree? Could that not handily reduce the 911 calls enough that current staffing would suffice?
Measure 2-124 seems a poorly thought-out solution to what shouldn't be a problem to begin with. I'd pay for the equipment upgrade, but I can't support this.
John Brenan
Corvallis (Oct. 23)