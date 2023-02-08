Last December, four Linn/Benton residents spent nine days in Cuba as part of an 18-member delegation with Witness for Peace.

We could see Cubans place a high priority on the common good. Cubans treat education and health care as a common good. They understand that each is better off when everyone is literate, healthy and housed.

In the U.S., we often treat education, health care and housing as products to sell to consumers. Low on money or status? Sorry!

Our delegation had free roam of Havana and Matanza and saw no sign of homelessness. Most homes lacked paint and repairs because of the U.S. blockade.

The Cubans were friendly and supportive among themselves and with visitors like us.

I love freedom. I have feared communism most of my life. What’s happening in Cuba is not the communism I still dread and see in Russia, North Korea and China.

Instead, Cubans have socialism that provides good education and health care for all Cubans. Since 1959, literacy has risen from 50% to 100%, and access to good health care has likewise improved.

The 1959 revolution freed Cuba from its 60 years as a virtual U.S. colony. In retribution, the U.S. has imposed 60 years of economic blockade. Cubans thus suffer from a lack of building materials, jobs, food and medicines.

Sen. Ron Wyden is trying to free the Cubans from the current U.S. blockade. Please thank him. His office number is 202-224-5244. To influence other Congress members, visit One Payer States’ website.

Mike Huntington

Corvallis