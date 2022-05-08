Letter: Selker will be a worthy successor

John Selker is a distinguished professor of agricultural engineering who also has real-world experience.

He has worked in 22 countries and has started a high-tech company that works around the world, collecting climate data to help farmers know when to plant. He knows how to get things done in areas where divisiveness makes it difficult to come to consensus. He listens carefully and brings creativity to solving problems. He uses his scientific background to bring the latest facts to any discussion, and communicates transparently.

He understands key problems the 4th District faces, such as the availability of water for farming and municipal purposes. He has a plan for wind and solar conversion that would save rate-payers $300 billion per year.

He cares deeply about social justice, particularly racial and gender equality. He has mentored and advised many young people in higher education, and in developing solutions to vexing problems around the world. He believes strongly in the need for access to free preschool and free community college education. The hope for the future in this time of changing climate and increasing conflict is to educate people for jobs in the changing economy.

He has successfully managed his company and knows how to do things on a tight budget with accountability to funders and investors. He will be a worthy successor to Peter DeFazio. He will represent the district with integrity and energy. He is not relying on big-money interests to whom he will be beholden.

Wendy Robinson

Corvallis

