Letter: Selker is who we need as rep in DC

What kind of experience is needed in D.C.?

It’s not that difficult to learn how to craft a House resolution. The mechanics of legislation can be learned in a matter of days, according to retired legislators. There is a basic process of negotiations, writing and submitting drafts.

Creatively crafting wise and effective win-win programs is actually intellectually complex, and only an earth scientist can have the necessary breadth of information at one’s fingertips when in discussion of climate issues.

Unfortunately, Val Hoyle’s environmental record is dismal, and her backing (possibly in the millions of dollars) by a shady cryptocurrency lobby (that’s who paid for all the snail-mail ads — look them up) is really frightening, as cryptocurrency is an energy hog worse than you can imagine. For example, to pay for even a cup of coffee with cryptocurrency, the carbon footprint is equal to a roundtrip flight coast to coast.

I’m sure she’s a nice neighbor, but if she can’t tell that these are nasty bedfellows, then she is missing something intellectually, and if she realizes it but doesn’t care because she is desperate to win this election, then she is missing a moral yardstick. What has she promised in exchange? Our representative should be someone who will win respect and trust, on the Hill and at home.

John Selker’s experience with education, health care, international negotiations and elected leadership — as well as climate science — is what is needed in D.C.

Laurie Childers

Corvallis

