Letter: Self-preservation rights oppressed

“And the men who hold high places must be the ones who start to mold a new reality closer to the heart.” — Lyrics from “Closer to the Heart” by the mid-'70s rock band Rush

So, let’s just say that those in high places, contrive a wordy, convoluted legislation that essentially reestablishes forced labor, slavery. And that law passes midterm elections by a slim 1 percentage point, hanging freedom and rights on a hair’s-width “majority.”

And let’s not argue about the immorality of slavery, or the injustice of oppressing basic human rights when half the country appears to be OK with the trafficking of men, women and children, by the thousands, across our southern border. To say nothing about that same half constantly trying to oppress the other half’s right of free speech and gun rights or supporting spying on citizens.

No better example of the people in high places and their want for a new reality can be offered than the new gun-control law, Measure 114. All the rights that extend from the simple notion of self-preservation were oppressed in one act.

And by the way, you don’t get to use the safety of children as a reason for oppressing rights if you won’t do anything about child trafficking, fentanyl deaths of children or child pornography.

Those in high places need to be aware that in many cases, the newer and better realities happen, generally, from the bottom up. And in demonstrative ways.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis