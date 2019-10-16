I have an open mind about ballot Measure 2-124, especially with respect to equipment upgrades. I'm struggling with the validity of the math, however, and will require much more detailed information.
A recent letter stated that, in 1983, 12 employees fielded 21,485 calls, and easily surpassed standards. That equates to seven calls per person per an eight-hour shift. In 2018, 17 employees handled 49,990 calls, which works out to 11 calls per person per shift. Yet another letter stated that the ballot measure would add 11 additional employees, bringing the total to 28. That would get us back down to seven calls per person per shift, or one call every 68 minutes.
My concern is that the current average (one call every 44 minutes) doesn't seem, on the surface, like it should stress the system, and that's where the need for additional information factors in. What, for example, is the average length of time spent on each call? If all designated dispatchers and supervisors are already on calls, why couldn't the new, more modern equipment automatically shuttle incoming calls to another desk employee? Do we really need 11 more employees, or could the problem be solved with a combination of a lesser number of new staff, better equipment, and a more efficient use of the staff's time?
I don't pretend to know the answers, and perhaps there are valid ones, If so, I'll support this. But I believe that the public sector will always tend to first find the solution to any problem is to throw more taxpayer money and people at it. I would need to be convinced this isn't the case before I could vote for this rather substantial increase to my already hefty property tax bill.
John Brenan
Corvallis (Oct. 4)