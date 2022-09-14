Letter: Seek the kingdom of God above all else

There is an issue dividing our nation today. That issue is abortion.

I submit this is not a political issue, although it is being politicized. It isn’t a health issue, but it is being billed as a women’s health issue. This is really a moral issue. In the years since the Roe v. Wade decision, more than 60 million babies have been murdered by the process of abortion. This is a national shame.

Let me be clear: I am not advocating a total ban on abortion. It is necessary to save the life of the mother or in the event of rape or incest, particularly in the case of a young girl not physically mature enough to safely birth a baby. However, it should never be an arbitrary choice.

Almost everyone is familiar with the Ten Commandments in the Bible. The Fifth Commandment clearly states “You shall not murder” (Exodus 20:13, New King James Version). We have lost our moral compass. We have abandoned the Judeo-Christian principles upon which our country was founded. These issues will not go away until we can come together and realize what we are doing to our culture by eliminating God from our daily life.

Jesus said, “Seek the kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously and he will give you everything you need” (Matthew 6:31, New Living Translation). May we as a nation and a culture choose to return to those Judeo-Christian principles. May God bless America, and may America bless God.

Floyd Bacon

Albany