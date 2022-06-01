Letter: Second Amendment just costs too much

The Second Amendment is costing us lives, scaring and scarring our youth, making us look bad before the world, and destroying our democracy.

Guns not only kill people in mass shootings, but they kill far more in suicides, gun accidents and gang warfare. These result in losses of mainly young people who are the future of our country.

Further, children are afraid to go to school, and those who have experienced or been close to shootings are scarred for life. The solution of arming schools, having officers and teachers with guns, and locking all doors turn schools into prisons for all youth.

Our mass shootings get worldwide attention and discredit our people and government. Our inability to control the use of guns is a problem that creates weakness and makes people unwilling to respect what we can do well.

Finally, the Second Amendment is encouraging people to take guns to protests and use them there. Guns were used in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, protests in Portland and elsewhere, and many incidents threatening state leaders and taking over federal lands.

The Second Amendment has an enticing logic for protecting property and democracy. The outcome of this amendment, however, is just the opposite. The amendment needs rewriting or complete rescission from the Constitution. In its current form and interpretation, it just costs too much.

Court Smith

Corvallis

