Letter: Second Amendment is broken by abuse

Re: Mr. Robert B. Harris’ letter of Jan. 11, “Time to abolish the Second Amendment:”

Right on! You are someone who thinks. The Second Amendment is broken by people who abuse it, including the courts. Time for a change.

Jackie Wilson

Albany

 

