Letter: Schrader has filed as a Democrat

You know the phrase “a wolf in sheep’s clothing?”

In Oregon, Kurt Schrader is running on the Democratic ticket for Congress. He claims support by President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Yet he voted against HR 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, and against HR 4775, the Strengthen the Clean Air Act. He voted against raising the minimum wage and against lowering the price of prescription drugs.

A competing candidate’s literature says Schrader has received at least $300,000 for his campaign from oil and gas interests, and at least $650,000 from big pharmaceutical business. Oregon’s ballots have already been mailed. Apparently Schrader has filed as a Democrat to get support from both sides, and votes as a Republican. Be cautious when voting.

Kirke Campbell

Albany

 

