Letter: Schools will do the best they can

I want to thank everyone who participated in the recent election.

Lebanon Community Schools was asking for a bond to maintain and upgrade its facilities. The results were not as we’d hoped, but we thank everyone who took part in the process.

We proposed to make needed repairs to extend the lives of our school facilities, including the pool. These maintenance projects cannot be funded through our operations levy, which represents dollars in the classroom.

COVID-19 has strained public education systems on a personal and practical level. We understand these frustrations while also recognizing that school facilities must be maintained to accommodate students now and in the future. With limited resources, we must prioritize our greatest needs and make some difficult decisions. We will continue to do the best we can.

Bo Yates, superintendent

Lebanon Community Schools

