Letter: Schools promote respect, caring

Where could shooters learn hate?

In a June 5 letter to the editor (“Where did shooter learn how to hate?”), James Farmer expresses his opinion that the shooter learned hate in public schools, leading to killing people.

Farmer states, “ (O)ur kids learn so much hate in school that they murder each other.” He then supports this theory with “At 18 years old, he (the shooter) had no world experience, just experience in public school.” I completely disagree with Mr. Farmer.

At 18 years old, young men and women have a great deal of world experience outside of public schools. Many have held jobs, belonged to organizations, volunteered in their communities, etc. I believe the great majority have positive experiences. But not all do.

Wouldn’t it be great if no children were physically abused in their living environment? Wouldn’t it be great if no children were mentally abused in their living environment? Wouldn’t it be great if no children were sexually abused in their living environment? Do white supremacists, racists, etc. not have families or children? Are no children exposed to ideas like the Great Replacement theory online or on TV?

The 18-year-old shooter at a Buffalo supermarket repeatedly referenced this in the document he left behind. I wish all children could have the positive world experience that most do have.

Public schools work very hard to promote respect, caring for others, kindness, etc., along with reading, writing and arithmetic. I taught in public schools for nearly 30 years.

Stan Sahnow

Corvallis

