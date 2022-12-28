Letter: Saving planet is a worthwhile goal

I understand the urgency to address human-induced climate change by limiting and reducing greenhouse gases.

However, advocating to the City Council for limiting the natural gas franchise to three years is foolish without having the infrastructure in place to replace natural gas. Natural gas and coal make up 47% of Oregon’s electricity generation.

To switch to electricity for all local utility needs, you have to have alternative generation to make up for that 47% or you are just playing a shell game, moving emissions from local contributions to coal- and natural gas-generating plants.

Oregon will also need to rebuild the old and deteriorating electrical transmission lines to carry the increased demand. It will need to increase alternative energy generation, which currently makes up only 10% of our electricity, to replace coal and natural gas. It will need to solve the conundrum of electricity storage for times when there’s no sun or wind.

It will need to provide people with the financial means to change from gas heating, cooking, etc. to electrical appliances/heating, and it will need to increase security around the electrical grid from online attacks or physical attacks to the grid. All this will take time and huge investments.

Limiting climate change and saving the planet for future generations is a worthwhile goal. But let’s use critical thinking and strategic long-term planning to get there, rather than a philosophy of ready, fire, aim.

Fred Hughes

Corvallis