Letter: Save our country and life we love

Letter to the editor, the United Nations secretary, President Biden and other world leaders:
The war in Ukraine has got to be stopped. I believe all world leaders in the U.N. should unite and give Putin 24 hours to stop the war. He does not listen to negotiations or sanctions. He is a madman with no regard for human life. The use of nuclear weapons would mean the end of all life on our planet. If he does not stop the war, attack all military bases in Russia.
If the U.N. and world leaders cannot do this, disband, go home and be ruled by a madman. Donnie J. Trump wants to be another Putin; voters of America, don’t let this happen. America is a great nation now and always has been. Save our country and the life we love.
Paul E. Passarge
Albany