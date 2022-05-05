Letter: Sami Al-Abdrabbuh: a problem-solver

I am supporting Sami Al-Abdrabbuh for the 4th congressional district.

A main reason is his ability to problem-solve, an important skill for a person representing our district. There are many issues at the federal, state and local level that Sami has the skills and experiences to tackle.

Sami has three engineering degrees, and has used them to monitor systems in energy and water industries. He started Crispy Science, a startup focused on creating information learning opportunities for children and youth. Sami teaches engineering design, problem-solving, engineering economics, engineering and programming, project management and work systems design computation at Oregon State University.

Sami has a doctorate in industrial engineering with a focus on human systems and decision-making in emergency management. With our need to deal with wildfires, floods and other natural and manmade disasters, Sami is well positioned to work on these difficult issues.

In his volunteer work, Sami has shown his problem-solving ability. As chair of the Corvallis School Board, he has shown leadership and advocacy for solutions for complex problems. Under Sami’s leadership the Corvallis school board created policies for gender-neutral restrooms for transgender and nonbinary students, based on input from parents, students and community members.

He also has been an important part of the building of two schools and the remodeling of several other schools in the Corvallis School District. Sami is a systematic thinker and collaborator. Join me in voting for Sami Al-Abdrabbuh!

Tammy Skubinna

Corvallis

