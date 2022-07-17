Letter: Sad to watch the decline of paper

Your dropping of the TV guide is just one more step toward making your paper so useless it’s impossible to continue to support.

Why would I prefer to have someone’s recommendations of what to watch as opposed to reviewing a grid and actually looking at the channels, where I might find something I would like to watch. It appears like some lame attempt of Lee Enterprises to get people to subscribe to something they used to get for free.

Your sports page is mostly a complete joke anymore. Mostly two pages of selected articles. No scores, standings, schedules or box scores of current sporting events. I know the staff has been gutted to such a small level that there is little chance of any more or better coverage in the future.

I have been a lifetime reader of newspapers, particularly for coverage of our local politics. That is the sole reason I still have kept my subscription. However, the past and current reductions in the size and features in the paper make it very difficult to continue to support for that limited coverage. You used to be a much better newspaper. It’s sad to watch the continual decline of the paper.

Gary Court

Corvallis