Letter: Sad commentary on our moral rectitude

Abortion as the first choice for reproductive control is as reprehensible as it is unnecessary. Pregnancy is easily prevented by use of alternative methods that do not require killing a human being.

It is common knowledge that methods such as condoms, IUDs, the patch, the pill or injection, while not perfect, are nevertheless highly effective pregnancy preventives. These alternatives are effective more than 90% of the time.

If fewer abortions take place compared to the current rate of using such alternative methods of contraception, our society could be comforted knowing that fewer children will be sacrificed to the god of convenience. To advocate for the thoughtless killing of unborn children is not only a sad commentary on a society’s moral rectitude but speaks volumes about its lack of reverence for life itself.

M. Richner

Millersburg

