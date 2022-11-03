Letter: Roen willing to use retirement to serve

Who would I hire to be mayor for our lovely city?

Skills that are important in a successful mayor: the ability to communicate and represent all citizens; the skills to understand complex situations and seek solutions that are effective; the ability to be flexible and yet also decisive in decisions; to have time and commitment to what can be a thankless job.

We have three very strong candidates for mayor. I appreciate all three being willing to take on this job; it is not for the pay! I believe one of these candidates has strong credentials in all areas that are needed to succeed.

My choice is Roen Hogg. Roen is an excellent communicator and has extensive experience and success both in city government and the private sector. Roen is also a longtime Corvallis resident, understands the challenges facing Corvallis and is dedicated to making Corvallis a great place to live.

Roen was my Ward 2 councilor for eight years and did a great job of reaching out to our neighborhood and listening to the concerns we had and working to help solve them.

Corvallis faces some very difficult challenges, and Roen has the practical research-based perspective I feel is necessary to address homelessness/climate change/taxing concerns and the business needs of our downtown.

I encourage you to consider Roen Hogg as the person you would hire for mayor and vote for Roen. And thank you, Roen, for being willing to use your retirement years to serve the city we love!

Steve Germaneri

Corvallis