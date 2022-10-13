 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Roen Hogg will be full-time mayor

They say that when you are retired, you are free to follow your passions.

Roen Hogg has lived in Corvallis for 29 years, where he was employed by Hewlett-Packard and Oregon State University. He also worked for the Oregon Employment Department in Salem.

Roen represented Ward 2 on the Corvallis City Council for eight years. Because of this, he had to work with and represent residents, downtown businesses and OSU. From all this experience, he developed a passion to make Corvallis a great place to live.

Now that Roen is retired, he will have time and energy to deliver on his passion. He can and will be your full-time mayor!

Suki Meyer

Corvallis

