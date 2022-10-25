Letter: Roen Hogg is the mayor that we need

I will mark my first-place vote for Roen Hogg for Corvallis mayor.

Roen has the needed experience, having served eight years as a city councilor. He has the time for the work, as an energetic retiree. He has project management skills developed while working in the public and private sectors.

And Roen has the temperament for a fine mayor. I’ve known Roen for years as a steady, informed, patient, compassionate, persistent and collaborative advocate for our town.

Roen Hogg is the mayor we need.

David Livingston

Corvallis