Letter: Roen Hogg is mayor Corvallis needs

Corvallis voters have a clear choice for their next mayor.

Roen Hogg, a longtime Corvallis resident, offers experience, intelligence, a clear vision and a passion for maintaining the city’s strengths while advocating for sensible changes to make the city even more livable for all.

His professional experience with Hewlett-Packard, the state of Oregon and Oregon State University, combined with his eight years on the City Council, have prepared him well to tackle the real challenges — from climate change to mental health to housing — Corvallis and all Oregon cities face.

While on the council, Roen addressed livability and public safety while advocating for libraries, parks and the Majestic Theatre. Those issues continue to be priorities for him.

Though I do not live in Corvallis, I taught in the Corvallis School District for nine years and am well aware of the issues and concerns of the city’s residents. In addition, I have known Roen a long time and see him as a careful and fair-minded listener. He believes in seeking public input on decisions affecting neighborhoods, families and quality of life.

Roen Hogg is the mayor Corvallis needs.

Dena Minato

Albany