Letter: Roen Hogg is a breath of fresh air

Only one mayoral candidate stands out as qualified, proven and forward-thinking. That’s Roen Hogg.

Qualified: Roen has lived in Corvallis for 29 years. He truly understands the unique challenges, and opportunities, to citizens and businesses in a college town like Corvallis. Recently retired, Roen will bring his decades of management skills developed when employed at the Oregon Employment Department, Hewlett Packard and OSU to the mayoral position.

Proven: Roen gets things done. He served for eight years on the Corvallis City Council, where he was well-respected by his peers. He facilitated with community members to locate the Corvallis Men’s Shelter.

He collaborated with OSU to address neighborhood livability issues across Corvallis. He championed the Fire Department, 911 dispatch center and police to improve public safety. And Roen routinely advocated for sustainable budgets for our aquatic center, Public Library, city parks and the Majestic Theatre.

Forward-thinking: Roen understands how Corvallis citizens aren’t only concerned about the potholes on their street or city bus hours of operation but also complex issues such as climate change, affordable housing, homelessness and mental health.

Roen is a breath of fresh air. He pushes no personal agenda, and he isn’t climbing any political ladder. He is an active listener and a consensus builder. He welcomes public participation, and we can count on Roen to be transparent and to lead our city councilors to consensus.

Roen’s calm, practical, experienced approach to leadership will be sensible and solution-oriented and is just what Corvallis needs!

Deb Kadas

Corvallis