Letter: Right wing thinks cruelty is a virtue

I’ve been fighting a culture war my entire life. Some of it has been internal.

Born in 1951, I was raised in Corvallis by children of farmers and businesspeople. Everyone had been through the Depression, a time of unimaginable poverty and hardship. One family had nothing, one family had a farm and a business downtown.

The men in my family fought in World War II. About 1962 or 1963, one of my uncles went to Vietnam. He returned to tell the family the U.S. was getting ready to fight a war we couldn’t win. He said it was to make money for the rich folks, and they would fight until we made them stop. He told me not to go. I fought against the Vietnam War from fifth grade on.

During middle school, the right wing assassinated JFK. They assassinated Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. They killed students at Kent State.

They made pot a felony in order to incarcerate my friends.

That group now wants to get right into the uterus of every woman in the U.S. and force them to be breeders.

They want to deny the right to a safe, effective way for universal voting by eliminating vote by mail. They want to criminalize being a Democrat. They want five families to fight over all the wealth in our country. They want religious intolerance, ignorance and bigotry to be the guiding principles for our society. Cruelty seems a virtue to them.

Culture war? I’m in.

Robert Corl

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0