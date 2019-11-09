Science is telling us Oregon has a very unique and exciting opportunity in the fight against climate change. An increasing number of studies indicate Oregon could quickly be a net carbon sink. All it would take is adopting policies that take advantage of what we possess: the most powerful carbon sink in the world — our Pacific Northwest forests. Not only do we have an amazing opportunity for Oregon to be a net carbon sink but managing Oregon forests for its carbon value would also ensure that our forest jobs would remain because optimizing our forest carbon storage will also take forest workers.
Yet, with such an amazing opportunity before us, it is so sad to see our Benton County joining Donald Trump and other right-wing Oregon counties to move in the exact opposite direction. While we live alongside the most powerful carbon sequestering forests on the planet, these right-wing forces —including Benton County — are fighting to exploit our Oregon forests even more. While scientists are telling us our forests are the most powerful tool to fight climate change, our Benton County chooses to join climate denying forces to annihilate what forests remain.
How can this be happening in a progressive community like Corvallis? How can we be letting our own local government join Donald Trump and climate deniers like Linn County to destroy our most powerful climate tool? If you wonder why this nation can’t move toward climate solutions — just know you don’t have far to look for the answers.
You have free articles remaining.
Dave Toler
Corvallis (Oct. 31)