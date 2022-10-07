Letter: Rigged process with a known outcome

In 2020 we took a newspaper reporter and a photographer to see some logging messes in the McDonald Research Forest. The reporter said whenever an article or letters to the editor appear placing OSU in a negative light, some “expert” appears to explain that OSU has always done the right thing, is doing the right thing now and will always do the right thing and anyone who says otherwise is simply wrong.

Now, OSU College of Forestry is in the midst of writing a plan for the OSU Research Forests. Several letters to the editor have criticized the process, as well as a newspaper article that wasn’t totally positive. And true to form, out trots OSU College of Forestry Dean Tom DeLuca to assure the world in a letter that anyone who says anything negative about their forest planning process is simply wrong.

In his letter ("Forest planning uses open process," Sept. 16) DeLuca states that the planning process includes “ a committee of OSU scientists with diverse expertise.” Let’s look. There are 16 members on the “Faculty Planning Committee” including 14, count ‘em, 14 members from the College of Forestry.

“Diverse expertise?” Hardly. And furthermore, eight of these members come from the CoF Department of Forest Engineering, timber industry sycophants all.

If the OSU Research Forests are university managed property, why are there no committee members from the other colleges, CEOAS, Science, CLA? This is a rigged process with a predetermined outcome, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Steve Cook

Corvallis