Letter: Retire Maughan, Lytle from office

It would seem timely to remind you again that Charles Maughan and Hyatt Lytle, two of the five City Council members who voted to spend your money on home energy audits, face contested elections next month. It would serve you well to vote for the other guy.

There are two diametrically opposed viewpoints that one can bring to elected office; attitude toward property tax increase provides an excellent illustration. As you know, Oregon law allows (but does not mandate!) a 3% increase annually.

One mindset would see the elected official asking whether the county actually needs any or all of that 3% bump this year — are the coffers sufficiently full that this extra burden on the people could be eased? The alternate mindset, of course, asks what new government programs the additional revenue would be used to fund, with no thought to not taking every penny possible.

As evidenced by the ever-increasing number of line items on your water bill, and their cavalier attitude toward forcing you to lay out $200 for an energy audit, Lytle and Maughan march to the beat of bigger government through spending the citizens' money.

I'm not suggesting that you vote for (shudder!) a conservative; I'm suggesting that you vote in your own self-interest this time around and retire Maughan and Lytle from public office.

John Brenan

Corvallis