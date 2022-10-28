Letter: Restore sanity, balance to state

Please vote for Christine Drazan.

Betsy Johnson has given the Republicans of Oregon a gift. Please give her a thank-you but not your vote.

Betsy ran unaffiliated because she knew she couldn’t beat out Tina Kotek in the Democratic primary. Maybe Betsy is not as far left as Tina Kotek, but she’s still a Democrat whose decisions have pushed Oregon in the wrong direction. She voted for the corporate activity tax. Please remember this, my fellow business owners.

Democrats have run and ruined this state for the past 35 years. Look no further than where the money comes from that supports Democratic candidates such as Tina Kotek. The money comes from the government-class unions that promote larger government, more spending and higher taxes.

There is a long list of major problems in the state, whether it’s graduation rates, homelessness, public safety, underfunding of PERS, or the response to COVID-19 of shutting down everything. It all boils down to the government’s failure to perform, complete failures that all lead back to Democratic elected officials.

I can’t call them leaders, because leaders solve problems, don’t create them.

We have an opportunity to turn Oregon around, and that is by voting for Christine Drazan. Let the Democrats split their vote between their two candidates, Kotek and Johnson.

It’s time to share the responsibility of governing Oregon with Republicans. The Democratic hard-fisted ruling class has done enough damage. Please vote for Christine Drazan and restore some sanity and balance to the state.

John Robinson

Albany