Letter: Respect religious beliefs of others

From its inception, this nation has been religiously diverse and the basis for the Constitutional Amendment securing freedom of religious expression and belief. In the words of Thomas Jefferson, this was intended to create “a wall of separation between church and state.”

When Europeans first arrived, the indigenous people they encountered held a variety of strong spiritual beliefs. The Africans who arrived as slaves brought a variety of traditional beliefs as well as Islam. Within the Europeans, there was a plethora of ideas among various Christian sects, and there were even some Jews among those earliest settlers.

Today, however, we are experiencing efforts of a minority among the religious majority attempting to impose their beliefs on the rest of us. The most immediately obvious evidence of this is the current debate about when life begins and who the controls reproductive process.

While people with certain religious beliefs certainly have the right to publicly express those beliefs, the Constitution prohibits the imposition of those beliefs on society at large. It would certainly be beneficial to all of society if all people with religiously based beliefs respected the beliefs of others, even when they are contrary to their own. Religious tolerance would go a long way toward healing the nation’s political divide.

Robert B. Harris

Albany