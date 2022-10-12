Letter: Resolution passage is a win for all

Something momentous just happened in our town: The City Council recently passed the Corvallis Green New Deal resolution.

With this resolution, our city leaders are committing to take action to substantially reduce our city’s carbon emissions, build community resiliency to face the impacts of the climate crisis, and address both the root causes and the current urgencies of homelessness with humanity and compassion.

Because the effects of climate change disproportionately affect lower-income people, people of color and other vulnerable communities, true climate justice must include protecting the most vulnerable among us.

The Corvallis Green New Deal addresses the fact that, as climate-driven migration brings more people to our region, Corvallis will benefit by having in place a robust system of affordable housing and social services.

Passing this resolution took three years of persistence and dedication by the fabulous young people of Sunrise Corvallis, part of an international youth movement tackling the climate crisis. They drafted the resolution, managed the community input process, attended council meetings, protested outside those meetings, and worked productively with city leaders to make it happen.

Hear them! Pay attention! They truly are creating our future.

The Corvallis Green New Deal rightly states that “addressing the climate crisis proactively and equitably can provide substantial benefits for the Corvallis community.” Passage of this resolution is a win for all of us.

Mary C. Derr

Corvallis