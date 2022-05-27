Letter: Resist plan to privatize Medicare

I get excellent medical care.

I have ready access to my primary care doctor and to referral to specialists. Sometimes I wait longer than I would like to see a specialist, but I if really need urgent care, I can get it. And one of the best things about it is, I can afford it.

I am one of the fortunate seniors who has regular Medicare, for which I pay a moderate monthly premium and a supplemental plan that I can afford that pays for the Medicare deductible. I have no co-pays.

Medicare Advantage plans sound very attractive by giving a sort of stress-free managed system. But in actual fact, these carefully managed plans add an expensive bureaucratic layer to the health care system, with the main “Advantage” being added profits to the insurance company.

Now there is a movement, begun under the Trump administration but continued to the present, to privatize Medicare. Called direct contracting, it allows doctors and private health insurers to switch patients from Medicare to privately-run insurance entities to manage the benefits. Like the current commercial system that the majority of persons not on Medicare or Medicaid are subjected to.

Seniors, Medicare is serving us well. Let’s resist efforts to privatize Medicare. Instead, let’s support the efforts of Health Care for All Oregon. The Legislature is working on a single-payer plan that would not only continue Medicare but make a similar system available to all Oregonians.

Lawrence S. Eby, M.D.

Albany

