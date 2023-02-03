I believe that a historical perspective is important to understand the current congressional fight about raising the nation's borrowing limit, known as the debt ceiling.

Beginning with the Ronald Reagan administration, the Republican Party has been working to bankrupt the U.S. government in order to get rid of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Under President Reagan, the party enacted an enormous tax cut and huge spending increases, causing the government to borrow twice as much as all previous administrations combined. This raised the national debt from $1.5 trillion to $4.5 trillion.

Under the Clinton Administration, with the benefit of a tax increase, the debt was being paid down. However, this process was against the Republicans’ plan, so under George W. Bush, there was another tax cut and spending increase, causing the national debt to pass $11 trillion.

With the 2008 financial collapse caused in large part by Republican deregulation, the Obama administration continued to add to the debt increase.

President Trump once again continued the Republican effort to bankrupt the nation with another tax cut and more spending increases.

During the Reagan, Bush and Trump administrations, the Republicans in Congress repeatedly voted for debt ceiling increases without difficulty. It has been only during Democrat administrations that the Republicans object to these increases.

Now with the national debt twice the size of our nation’s economy, they sense that they have the leverage to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Michael DeLollis

Corvallis