Letter: Republicans make justice elusive

Our democracy is teetering on the edge of destruction.

Every day, more and more of Donald Trump’s criminality is coming to light, as his legions of followers refuse even to consider the vast and ever-growing evidence of his guilt. He has lied and lied, and shamelessly brags about his misdeeds in the very light of day.

He has extorted foreign leaders, withheld desperately needed foreign aid from Ukraine, incited a riot that grew into an insurrection, and threatened the life of his own vice president. Worse, he encourages violence against anyone who does not follow his directives. He is a champion to white supremacists and terrorist thugs.

The Make America Great Again crowd seems to be purposely, blissfully ignorant of evils propagated by their chosen messiah. They somehow believe his lies rather than the truth that would be easily found if they ever bothered to switch off Fox “News.” Trump’s Big Lie netted him $250 million from his supporters, who were told that the money would go to fight election fraud. It didn’t.

Will we ever be rid of this dictator-wannabe, or his criminal crowd? Will Trump continue to avoid punishment, and somehow stay virtually above the law? Millions of Republican enablers make justice ever elusive.

Mitch Scheele

Albany

