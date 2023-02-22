Stephen Lawson’s letter “GOP still embraces trickle-down theory” (Jan. 25) contains so many economic errors, it would take several letters to correct them all.

Here is what my favorite economist has to say about trickle-down theory (Thomas Sowell, “Basic Economics,” page 516): “One of the most politically prominent economic theories today is one that has never existed among economists: the trickle-down theory.

"People who are politically committed to policies of redistributing income and who tend to emphasize the conflicts between business and labor, rather than their mutual interdependency, often accuse those opposed to them of believing that benefits must be given to the wealthy in general or to business in particular in order that these benefits will eventually trickle down to the masses of ordinary people.”

So, Republicans did not come up with trickle-down economics, it was liberal Democrats.

Now to the deficit. Mr. Lawson claims President Trump was "responsible for the largest increase in the deficit (over 300%)." This is partly true. President Trump had the record, mostly by spending to try to ease the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the American people, but not anywhere close to 300%, until President Biden exceeded him with his reckless spending leading to record deficits and inflation.

Mr. Lawson claims the deficit increased under every Republican president but decreased under Clinton and Obama. Again, this is partly true. The deficit stayed flat under Clinton, who had the luck to be president in an exceptionally good economy but increased under Obama.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis