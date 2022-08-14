Letter: Republicans are the backbone of society

Re: “Republican Party has gone criminal,” Aug. 10, Robert Corl:

Mr. Corl, what have you been reading or watching? As a conservative Republican, I take issue with your comments. You give us history from your point of view. However, it is inaccurate and incomplete, leaving out some key issues. You mentioned freeing the slaves. It was the Republicans who freed the slaves from the Democrats. Conveniently forgotten?

“People got control of their reproductive lives, for a while.” Again, forgetting that nowhere in the Constitution does it mention reproductive rights, or have you not read that document? You claim Republicans are regressive, restrictive, misogynist, criminals. I am pretty sure that you are blatantly and unaccountably incorrect. Most people of my ilk take issue with that moniker. We are none of those, particularly criminals.

Perhaps you would like to classify, rename and prosecute some of your candidates and your office holders and affiliates, such as Hillary; Bill Clinton (impeached); Eric Swalwell, U.S. Representative, California (suspected Chinese spy girlfriend); and Hunter Biden, who have engaged in lies and misdoings? Now there are questionable doings with our current president, yet to be discovered or confirmed.

To be clear, I am a conservative Republican, veteran, husband of 53 years, father, taxpayer, business owner and property owner. You failed to mention that Republicans, small business owners and fiscal conservatives are the backbone of our society, not spendy limousine liberals who drive by and say, “Something should be done about that,” and misinformed persons of your type.

William Kughn

Monroe