Letter: Republican Party is the party of NO

I agree with Tony Van Vliet (“Clear and Present Danger”) and Froma Harrop (“Biden is, actually, doing well”) in their July 6 pieces.

Tony states Trump poses a clear and present danger to America’s democracy. By lying about fraud in the 2020 election, Trump confuses a large minority of the population.

New evidence is coming in that he knew he lost but continues to lie, raising millions in hope of returning to power. Trump’s son Eric once said, “My father sees one color, green,” and so he continues being the grifter he is.

Harrop is also correct in stating Biden is doing better than he’s getting credit for. Under his administration, an infrastructure bill was finally passed, putting many people to work, getting repairs and upgrades to roads, bridges, airports, and water and sewer systems decades past their prime.

Biden was elected president, not king. He cannot solve all problems by writing executive orders, but he should use more of the bully pulpit to rail at the Senate to vote on legislation to address some of those problems. With the Senate filibuster in place, Republicans will continue to block any ideas he might propose.

Midterm elections are fast approaching, and history and the pundits say throw out the party in power because they haven’t fixed the problems. I might agree with them if the opposing party would state how they intend to fix everything. The Republican Party has become the party of NO, so don’t trust them that they KNOW.

Gary Stewart

Sweet Home