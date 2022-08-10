Letter: Republican Party has gone criminal

Our country was colonized and captured by political/religious refugees, European governments, expansionist capitalists, adventurers and crooks. There was a lot of armed conflict.

We got together and decided to put aside our differences for the common good. We adopted constitutions, promulgated statutes, and elected and appointed people to run our society of laws.

Over time we have expanded our understanding of what it means to be a member of our society. Slaves were freed, women got the right to vote, former slaves and some other people of color got more voting rights, and people got control of their reproductive lives, for a while.

In times of trouble, we have found strength as a nation in our common good.

This time, there’s trouble due to the lack of agreement on what the common good is.

Today’s Republican Party is wrapped as tightly in our flag as it can get, and members are screaming about rights and freedom, for them, alone, exclusively, to our detriment.

Faced with the reality that their regressive, restrictive, racist, misogynist platform is unacceptable to the vast majority of U.S. citizens, they have gone criminal.

Our current challenge as a nation is to identify, investigate, indict, prosecute and incarcerate every last one of them engaged in criminal activity. It looks like we’re on that path.

Our nation cannot continue without criminal accountability for all those from Trump down to the local liar claiming something about election fraud to steal your money or vote.

Democracy demands accountability and prosecutions.

Robert Corl

Albany