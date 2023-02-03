I’m very disappointed that two very outspoken community members were kicked off the Benton County Talks Trash committee and were replaced with pro-Republic Services members!

I believe that Julie Jackson is the local mouthpiece for Republic Services. I am totally concerned about how the dump will deal with all the truck traffic — and it’s huge — that is coming from Portland, Southern Washington and, really, all over the place.

Tampico Road will not be able to sustain that level of traffic! My gut feeling is that the two senior commissioners are on board with making east Benton County a complete eyesore.

They won’t really care until we vote them out! Guess where most of the county development is happening? East Benton County: Adair Village. I will vote Republican before I vote for Joe Manchin, aka Pat Malone.

My thoughts are we should shut down the dump at the end of this cycle and move everything to a site that wants the business. Everyone says that it would be more expensive. Oh well. May the human race should dump so much garbage, and we should pay by the pound for a dumping fee.

Coffin Butte is no place to put a 50-year dump site. Republic will make billions and basically walk away when it’s all over with. Just my thoughts. Thanks.

Steve Frazier

Corvallis