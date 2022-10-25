Letter: Replay debate and judge for yourself

Pat Malone is the obvious choice for Benton County commissioner.

Pat is clearheaded, thoughtful and sensitive to the needs of all county residents. During his relatively short tenure, he has helped make significant progress on challenging issues such as housing and improved law enforcement/justice capacities.

The Corvallis Advocate hosted a debate on Oct. 13 where Malone shared many thoughtful ideas for Benton County. His opponent mostly complained about government and taxes without presenting any realistic alternatives. Replay the debate on YouTube and judge for yourself.

Joseph Postman

Philomath