Letter: Replacement theory Republican mainstay

Let us be clear about who is propagating replacement theory, the belief that the “white race” is being replaced with ethnic minorities, a theory first proposed in 1947 by Theodore G. Bilbo in his book, “Take Your Choice: Separation or Mongrelization,” offering the choice between a white America or a mongrel America.

Republican political leaders, starting with Donald Trump and his minions, Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller.

Then talking heads Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Jamie Pirro of Fox, and the Daily Wire host, Matt Walsh.

Then there is the rogue’s gallery of Republican congressional members or candidates, Ron Johnson, J.D. Vance, Blake Masters, Elise Stephanik, Scott Perry, Matt Gaetz and Dan Patrick.

Replacement theory has become a mainstay of the Republican party, one hopefully not embraced by rank-and-file Republican voters. Most are smart enough to recognize lunacy and stupidity when they see it.

Robert B. Harris

Albany

