Letter: Renters lack choice in types of energy

There is a battle taking place across the West Coast regarding electrification.

Seventy cities have passed bills requiring all newly constructed buildings to be all-electric, which would halt the expansion of “natural” gas infrastructure and substantially reduce climate pollution.

Opponents of electrification argue this policy would limit consumer choice. They say that despite the clear health, safety and climate consequences of burning “natural” gas in the home, homeowners and landlords should have the right to choose.

Well, I can tell you in my five years living in Corvallis as a renter, I have never once had a choice over the energy type in my home.

During this time, I’ve watched as NW Natural raised our gas rates 25% over the past two years — not because of inflation — but to give raises to their shareholders and CEOs. And my roommates and I have to pay these rates to heat our house.

I’ve watched as public health officials told us over and over that burning gas in the home causes increased rates of asthma in kids and heart disease in elders. And my family has to breathe this air whenever we cook.

And we’ve all watched as climate scientists sound the alarm on “natural” gas, which leaks so much methane its global warming effect is just as powerful as coal. And my generation will suffer the full effects of the climate crisis.

It’s not fair to renters, who lack energy choice. Corvallis must electrify now, supporting renters in this transition.

Carly Werdel

Corvallis