Letter: Remember inaction of the councilors

I want to thank Ms. Higbee-Sudyka (Sept. 16), Mr. Pfender (Sept. 16) and Mr. Small (Sept. 14) for their letters to the editor concerning the Corvallis City Council’s Sept. 6 inaction on home energy scores.

Those letters note that five city councilors chose to not take a stand on climate action. The five councilors chose to spend thousands of city dollars to put the home energy score on a May 2023 ballot instead of doing their jobs as our representatives and voting yes or no.

Led by Councilor Andrew Struthers’ motion, they all chose to not take a public stand about climate action before the community decides in November if they should stay our representatives on the City Council.

What those letters don’t do, is disclose who those councilors are, they are:

Councilor Jan Napack, Ward 1

Newly appointed Councilor Christina Jancilla, Ward 2

Councilor Hyatt Lytle, Ward 3

Councilor Laurie Chaplan, Ward 6

Councilor Andrew Struthers, Ward 9 (who is running for mayor)

If you believe climate action requires the attention of our elected officials, please remember the inaction of these five councilors when casting your vote in November.

James Gore

Corvallis