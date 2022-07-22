Letter: Regressive SCOTUS majority a danger

In a well functioning society, individuals and institutions work together and respect each other’s expertise and boundaries, and policymakers weigh in on the consequences of their decisions.

In health matters, the Supreme Court has shown it is no longer willing to rule by these principles when it put its ideological interpretation of an 18th century Constitution ahead of our 21st century realities.

Does SCOTUS expect legislators to understand a woman’s reproductive biology and function better than medical providers do? As natural as pregnancy is, practitioners never underestimate that it is a biological state that imposes a heavy load on a woman’s physiology with many risks, some with lifelong consequences, especially for teenagers and those with underlying health issues.

Patients and their medical providers already have clinical guidelines that are evidence-based and monitored by licensing boards to achieve the safest and best possible outcomes. They don’t need politicians to tell them how to practice reproductive medicine.

For years, physicians have declared gun violence a public health epidemic. When SCOTUS puts the individual right to bear arms undisputedly above the horrible consequences of an unregulated gun culture, it endangers our communities.

Aware of the health problems associated with pollution, Congress previously decided that national environmental air standards are best set by climatologists and public health experts. By reversing the executive branch's power to regulate pollution, SCOTUS widens the door for fossil fuel lobbyists in Congress.

This regressive SCOTUS majority is a clear and present danger to the health of Americans.

Chinh Le, M.D.

Corvallis