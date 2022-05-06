Letter: Reelect Pat Malone for commissioner

I have known Pat Malone for more than 30 years.
Our daughters were in school together, and we are neighbors out here in the Kings Valley area. He is a wonderful, caring man and an exceptional rural business owner. Now he has shown to be a successful county commissioner.
I smiled when I read the April 27 article on Pat and Helen Higgins “Candidates talk homeless, climate change”). It made me think of the Aesop’s Fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.” Slow and steady wins the race!
Reelect Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner!
Annie Bowen
Philomath