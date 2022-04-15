Letter: Reelect Pat Malone county commissioner

I am supporting Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner.

I have known Pat for many years and appreciate his years of serving on local and county boards and committees. These experiences set him up for his first term as a county commissioner and now for his second term. He knows Benton County well.

I strongly feel that it is important to have a rural voice on the board of commissioners. Living in Kings Valley, owning a Christmas tree farm with his wife, Betty, and being a business owner all make him such a valuable asset for all of us in the county. Pat has worked on homeless, health, transportation and sustainability issues, and helped the county make progress on them.

I have found Pat to be thoughtful, a good listener and a caring person. Please reelect Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner!

Tammy Skubinna

Corvallis

