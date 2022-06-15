Letter: Recommending book to every American

I am writing to express my desire for a better health care system.

I want America to ditch our medicine-for-profit system. We know how we got to this place where corporations are people. We understand our obligation as citizens is to preserve and protect our democratic form of government. It’s become a corporate ideology to “amass as much wealth and power as I can, whatever it takes. Being decent and responsible is for losers” (Robert B. Reich, “The Common Good,” page 52).

So here we are. Corporations have PACs (that’s political action committees) and super PACs. CEOs have gigantic raises, while caregivers eat poverty foods. School teachers, police and auto mechanics live on less and less.

We need Americans like you and me to call our representatives. Tell them (state and federal) it’s time to take the American lifestyle and free it from corporate greed. It seems to have infected every level of our daily lives. I’m not the only one who is wondering how we reclaim our America.

I just bought from a local bookstore Reich’s “The System is Rigged, and How to Fix It.” I’d like to recommend it to every American. Until we get our form of government back, it’s unlikely things will change. Please, the people who are making the money aren’t going to give up the money train. We, the average people, are going to have to get their hands out of our pockets. Thank you.

Jonni Hudgens

Albany

