Letter: Really wish the paper had TV guide

  • 0
Letters Stock

I really wish the paper was doing the TV guide instead of a few recommendations of what one should watch.

I used the guide daily, but the recommended ideas almost never appeal to me. I can’t afford the prices the cable shows charge, so I get just the bare basics. I could check out what was going to be on, but you’ve taken that away.

While I’m at it, the funnies are not so funny. There are about half of them worth reading. It would be nice if subscribers could vote on what funnies we want.

Dianne Nelson

Albany

 

