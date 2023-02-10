A failure to prosecute. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Sometime between Jan. 6, 2021, and spring vacation that year, numerous high-ranking Republicans should have been indicted in at least five states, for forgery and election fraud. At the state level. Just like the folks who forge Grandma’s Social Security checks.

By September 2021, numerous high-ranking Trump associates, including Rudy, Eastman and Clark, should have been indicted for campaign-related felonies. State and federal.

Prosecutors’ failure to act to protect us from these criminals has led to where we are today. Imagine giving a bank-robbing gang a pass so they could rob banks for another two years.

There is no difference between bank-robbing gangs and election-stealing gangs. I have heard a lot about freedom of speech, assembly, practice of religion and right to bear arms. In support of people spouting lies. To destroy our country.

I am sick of it. Call liars liars. Call cheaters cheaters.

When you hear someone claim the 2020 election for Trump alone was stolen, ask them what they want. When they tell you they want your money, your vote, your volunteer time, call the cops. Report a fraud. Why would we tolerate election fraud?

If you or your family have spent money on liars, sue them. Admit you were lied to, and you want your money back. If our prosecutors and civil courts can’t protect us, we are lost. The good news is reality stares at us all in the mirror.

Robert Corl

Albany