Letter: Real solutions might be missed

The city of Corvallis is holding a meeting Dec. 6 to discuss rent burdens.

If you go to the city website to learn more, you will see that the city intends to explore causes of, consequences of and possible solutions to high rents in Corvallis. However, according to the article in the Nov. 29 paper about this meeting (“Meeting aimed at addressing rent burden”), the causes and solutions have already been found.

Housing and Neighborhood Services in Corvallis states that the cause is due to “underbuilding” and then go on to propose the solution of building more and more housing of various types. We can’t solve anything if we cling to age-old solutions and continue to do the same thing (build more).

Where are questions about real estate investors owning 20% of homes/rentals in Oregon? How has this impacted affordability? Where are the questions about how Oregon State University increased the student population without any thought about how this could impact housing? We have all seen how real estate investors tore down many small, affordable houses in order to build expensive student housing.

We need to look at all causes, many related to the economic system, not just ones put forth by those who stand to gain from their single solution of “build more.” What about the systemic lack of living wages? Where is the data showing that building more lowers rents or home costs? If we come to the table with minds made up, real solutions might be missed.

Therese Waterhous

Albany